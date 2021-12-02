Wingbeat Christmas Spectacular is Dec. 11-12 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theatre and Wingbeat Productions will present The Wingbeat Christmas Spectacular Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. The Wingbeat performers will take you down memory lane with songs, skits and dances from Christmas classics such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer during this family friendly show.

To buy tickets, visit sbct.biz. Tickets are also available at the theatre box office (2022 W. 2nd St. in Gulf Shores during posted hours. Call 251-968-6721 for more info.

Scheduled 2022 SBCT shows include Neil Simon’s God’s Favorite on Jan. 6-9 & 13-16; A Bad Year for Tomatoes on Feb. 9-13 & 16-20, The Fourth Annual Radio Theatre Festival on February 25-27, The Enchanted Bookshop on April 1-3 & 8-10, and Picnic on May 6-8 & 13-15.