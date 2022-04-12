Wingbeat LIVE on the outdoor stage April 16 at SBCT

The South Baldwin Community Theater in Gulf Shores presents Wingbeat Live in concert on the outdoor stage on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m., 2022, 6:00 PM CDT

Nestled in the back of the SBCT Theatre building is a magical outdoor covered stage with twinkling fairy lights surrounding the audience in a Shakespeare like environment. Bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket, snacks and a beverage and come out and enjoy Wingbeat in a two hour musical performance! This family friendly musical show is sure to have something for everyone!! SBCT, located at 2022 West 2nd St. Tickets are $20 and available through eventbrite or at sbct.biz.