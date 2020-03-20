Winn Dixie sets aside 8-9 a.m. on weekdays for seniors and those most at risk

All Winn‑Dixie stores will close nightly at 8 p.m. to give employees time needed to restock and conduct additional sanitation procedures. Hours reserved for seniors and those most at risk are 8-9 a.m. on Monday through Friday. All pharmacy locations will now open at 8 a.m. on weekdays for refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines, and customer counseling.

Winn-Dixie is also currently hiring. Visit your local Winn‑Dixie or segrocers.com for more info.