Winston Ramble at Undertow Concert Series July 15

The Sweetwater concert series at The Undertow Bar in Orange Beach will continue every other Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. in its brand new “Back 40’’ backyard stage. Upcoming shows include Winston Ramble on July 15, Rollin’ In The Hay on July 29, Shawn Lackey on Aug. 12 and The Backseat Drivers on Aug. 26.

There is no cover for any of the shows and patrons arriving early can enjoy the Undertow’s famous AYCE seafood boils, which owner Sanford McLean hosts every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. The feast features royal red shrimp, crawfish (in season), roasted corn on the cob and sausage. The bar is located at 25025 Canal Rd. More info: 251-981-3331.