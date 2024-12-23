Winter Concert Series includes Motown, Einstein, Satchmo

The City of Gulf Shores 2025 Winter Concert Series will include multiple shows from Larry Gatlin, an Albert Einstein play, Forever Motown and a musical tribute to Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. All the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center concerts start at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $40 and are available at gulfshoresal.gov or at the Gulf Shores City Store, located at 1821 Gulf Shores Pkwy. (open Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m). For more info, call 251-968-1171.

Larry Gatlin: Jan. 27-28

Larry Gatlin began performing with his brothers Steve and Rudy at a young age and later attended Houston on a football scholarship. His talent for songwriting led to a successful touring career with his brothers from 1976 to 1992. He has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Barbra Streisand. After the Gatlin Brothers’ farewell tour in 1992, Larry pursued a career in musical theater, starring in the Tony Award-winning “The Will Rogers Follies.” He has since written an autobiography, recorded solo albums, and reunited with his brothers for select performances and new music releases. In 2019, Gatlin was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Einstein!: Feb. 3-4

Einstein! is an inspirational play sheds light on Albert Einstein’s early struggles and triumphs, offering insight into his personal and professional challenges during a tumultuous period in 1914 Berlin. Despite facing skepticism, isolation, health issues, and personal turmoil, Einstein develops groundbreaking theories that will change the world. Told with humor and heart, the show highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the making of an iconic genius. Performer Jack Fry brings to life the little-known story behind Einstein’s “crazy” hair and the birth of our modern technological age.

What a Wonderful World: Feb. 10-11

This tribute celebrates the music of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, one of the greatest partnerships in jazz history. World-renowned trumpet virtuoso and vocalist Longineu Parsons joins forces with Tina Fabrique, acclaimed for her portrayal of Ella Fitzgerald and as the voice of “Reading Rainbow.”

Forever Motown: Feb. 17-18

Forever Motown brings together the greatest Motown groups of all time in one spectacular show, guaranteeing a sing-along, dance-along experience for the whole family. Expect to hear songs from The Four Tops, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.