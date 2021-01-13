Winter pickleball season opens at Orange Beach Golf Center

The Orange Beach Winter/Spring pickleball season has started at the Orange Beach Recreation Center. Six indoor courts are available five days per week from 8 a.m. to noon. Pickleball play is included with an annual Rec Center membership. Play is open to non-members for $5 per session. A 15-session punch card is available for $50. (One punch per person, per session.)

For more info, call the Rec Center at 251-981-6028.