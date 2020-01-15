Winter Walks and Talks Schedule

Thursday Jan. 16th- 9:00 am- Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Friday, Jan. 17th- 8:30 am- Bird & Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Tuesday, Jan. 21st- 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail

Tuesday, Jan. 21st- 10:00 am- U-Boats in the Gulf- Ft. Morgan VFD Station #1

Thursday Jan. 23rd – 9:00 am- Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Thursday, Jan 23rd – 10:00 am -Medicinal & Edible Plant Walk – Jeff Friend Trail

Friday, Jan. 24th- 8:30 am- Bird & Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Tuesday, Jan. 28th- 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail

Tuesday, Jan. 28th- 10:00 am- Sea Turtle History and the Conservation Movement- Ft. Morgan VFD Station 1

Thursday Jan. 30th – 9:00 am- Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Friday, Jan. 31st – 8:30 am- Bird & Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Tuesday, Feb. 4th – 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail

Tuesday, Feb. 4th- 10:00 am- U-Boats in the Gulf- Ft. Morgan VFD Station #1

Thursday, Feb. 6th – 3:00 pm- Dynamic Dunes – Mobile Street Parking Lot

Friday, Feb. 7th- 8:30 am- Bird & Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Saturday, Feb 8th- 9:30 am -Medicinal & Edible Plant Walk – Jeff Friend Trail (Office will be closed)

Tuesday, Feb. 11th – 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail

Tuesday, Feb. 11th 10:00 am- Shark Spiel- Ft. Morgan VFD Station #1

Thursday, Feb. 13th- 10:00 am- Guided Beach Walk- Mobile Street Parking Lot

Thursday, Feb. 13th- 3:00 pm- Dynamic Dunes – Mobile Street Parking Lot

Friday, Feb. 14th- 8:30 am- Bird & Nature Walk- Pine Beach Trail

Tuesday, Feb. 18th – 8:30 am- Bird Walk- Jeff Friend Trail

Tuesday, Feb. 18th 10:00 am- Sea Turtle History -Ft. Morgan VFD Station 1

Bird & Nature Walk: Have you ever wanted to know what that plant was? Or maybe that butterfly? Oh wait I just saw a dragonfly! Oh look at that bird! No experience is necessary just come with your curiosity. The walk will take place on Fridays from the Pine Beach Trail. Binoculars are encouraged but not necessary to enjoy the walk.

Bird Walk: Beginner and experienced bird watchers of all ages are welcome to come out and enjoy the beauty of birds and nature itself. Walks will take place from the Jeff Friend Trail on Tuesdays. Binoculars are encouraged but they are not necessary to enjoy the walk.

Nature Walk: Curious about the local plants? What this habitat is? Or the history of this area? Well, that is what you will find, and more on this diverse walk. This walk will start from the Pine Beach Trail.

Medicinal and Edible Plants Walk: Take a journey back to when native tribes and early colonizers needed to rely on the land around them to supply the medication and food they needed to live in this coastal habitat. This walk will begin at the Jeff Friend Trail.

Dynamic Dunes Walk: Come join us for a walk along the Gulf shore and discover why this dune habitat is so important. The talk includes a bit of history, coastal ecology, and native plants. The guided walk will meet at the Mobile Street parking lot.

Guided Beach Walk:

Marine ecosystems are fascinating, dynamic, and sensitive to impacts from thousands of miles away. Come learn about the different marine habitats, the creatures that live there and their complex interactions. The guided walk will meet at the Mobile Street parking lot

Shark Spiel: This talk explores the diversity and complexity of our oceans apex predator and the integral role they play in sustaining a healthy ecosystem.

Sea Turtle Conservation: Have you ever been curious where the sea turtle story all began? Join us for this talk on the history of the conservation movement and the efforts to protect the sea turtles.

U-boats in the Gulf: This talk will introduce audiences to the history of World War II and the presence of German U-boats in the Gulf of Mexico. The speaker will regale audiences with stories of growing up on the beached of Gulf Shores during the height of WW2 and share her firsthand experience of seeing U-boats in the Gulf.