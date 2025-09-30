Witches & Werewolves Paddle at Galvez Landing Oct. 26

Join host Cheri Bone and her krewe of fun lovers on the Intracoastal Waterway for the 5th Annual Perdido Key Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m. beginning at Galvez Landing on Innerarity Point. Bring your own paddle craft and dress up in your best witch or werewolf costume to enjoy the most unique Halloween experience on Perdido Key.

The event includes a planned paddle route, live music on Spell Island, local vendors to support, a costume contest (best witch, werewolf, dog, paddle craft, and couple) and an after-party with the Smokey Otis Band at Hub Stacey’s.

Tickets are $25 and are available at Keygulls.org. Proceeds benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“The Gulf Coast’s most thrilling Halloween tradition is back and spookier than ever,’’ Bone said. “Join us for a hauntingly fun community fundraiser that combines costumes, kayaking, and coastal revelry — all for a great cause.’’

“Whether you’re a witch, werewolf, or water-loving ghoul, grab your broomsticks, capes, and claws for a night of chills, thrills, and paddling spills. This eerie adventure is one you won’t want to miss,’’ she added.