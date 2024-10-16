Witches & Werewolves Paddle at Galvez Landing on Oct. 27

Join host Cheri Bone and her krewe of fun lovers on-top of the Intracoastal Waterway for the 4th Annual Perdido Key Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle Oct. 27 at noon beginning at Galvez Landing on Innerarity Point. Bring your own paddle craft and dress up in your best witch or werewolf costume to enjoy the most unique Halloween experience on Perdido Key.

The event includes a planned paddle route, live musicians, local vendors to support, a kid & pet-friendly costume contest (Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce President Tammy Thurow is a judge) and an after-party at Hub Stacey’s.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Keygulls.org. Proceeds benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The Bangarang Peter Band will play Live on FloridaDockBuilder.com barge on Spell Island during the paddle ride, and Riptide band will play at the after-party at Hub Stacey’s.

A new addition this year is the PKW&W Bar Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 19. Freeman Roofing has sponsored the Perdido Key Party Bus for the crawl.

The mission of the Halloween Paddle is to have fun and raise money to provide free food for the community, according to the event founder.

“We have scheduled a 10,000 lb. food purchase, delivery, and distribution on Nov. 16 at Moonshine Saloon,’’ Bone said.

“Community collaboration and support of the event will have a direct, positive impact on meeting the needs of our local community with the added benefit of promoting your business.’’

Sponsor or registration info: visit keygulls.com, email keygullscorp@ gmail.com or text/call 850-293-0505.

Josh Brown, host of Beachbilly TV, will film the event for an episode on Amazon Prime. It will also be a special opportunity to be featured in the new social magazine in Perdido Key, Social Coastal.

“We’re inviting businesses and individuals to join us as a spell bound judge or sponsor, where you can take a seat as a VIP Judge and represent your business or organization in a fun and exciting way,’’ Bone said.

