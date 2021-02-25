WKRG’s Williams speaks at March 1 community potluck

By Dianne McElroy

Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish or dessert and join us for the March 1 Orange Beach community potluck at the Orange Beach Community Center at 6 p.m. If you are unable to bring anything, cost for the meal is $5. The entree is corn beef and cabbage, and Debbie Williams of WKRG News is the guest speaker. Membership dues are $13 for a single and $25 for a family. We invite anyone to join the Orange Beach Community Association. We meet on the first Monday of each month at the Community Center at 6 p.m. from September thru May.