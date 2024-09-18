(Women over 50) Ladies Day Out’’ Oct. 3 in Foley

By Nancy McMeekin

Foley Senior Center will host its second annual Ladies Day Out on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Foley Civic Center, 407 E. Laurel Ave. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the program will be from 10:30 a.m. – 1p.m. and include expert speakers, lunch, a fashion show and local vendors sharing their creations.

The special event designed just for Baldwin County women age 50+, to share the most current knowledge and latest advances to help women live longer, healthier and fuller lives.

“We strongly believe that women can be everblooming regardless of age and stage in life,” said Pam Harris, Director of Senior Services at the City of Foley. “In this program we strive to offer women the latest health and wellness options as well as the opportunity to experience the fellowship of friends and the creativity of local vendors.”

Speaking this year is (pictured) Dr. Fred G. Fedok, who is double Board Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Fedok’s extensive medical and surgical career includes 25 years at Pennsylvania State University Medical Center. His topic will be “Skincare Secrets and Facial Enhancing Options for Women of Any Age.”

Vanna Eslava (pictured), Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP) and the bone health specialist for The Orthopedic Group, will share practical information on “How Women Can Be Proactive with Bone Health”. Both speakers will have time for a few questions.

Foley Senior Center members will take the stage to model the latest clothing and accessories provided courtesy of BB’s Beach Boutique of Foley. A vendor showcase will offer attendees the opportunity to learn about local products and services. Lunch will be provided.

This event is exclusively for women age 50 and older and tickets are $10, available at Foley Senior Center, 304 E. Rose Ave., in Foley. “Our first Ladies Day Out was a huge success,” said Teresa McKenzie, Manager of Senior Services for the City of Foley. “This year’s speakers and their topics provide vital information for our area’s women. Of course, we also will have fun seeing local vendors’ artistry and fashion, as well as enjoying lunch with friends.”

For more Foley Senior Center info, call (251) 943-1877.