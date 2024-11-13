Women-owned Wharf businesses Pink Friday

Several women-owned retailers at The Wharf in Orange Beach have joined together to celebrate Pink Friday with special offers on Friday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Participating shops include Lucca, Crew (Kids/Baby/Tween), High Cotton Bath Company, Maho Shades, The Party Hause, Brand – Living & Giving, Seaside Shoes & SWIM, The Party House.

Pink Friday is held the Friday before Black Friday and encourages shoppers to shop local and support small businesses ahead of the traditional holiday rush. Some research supports that $1 spent locally with a small business will turn 6 or 7 times in that same community.