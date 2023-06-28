Work begins on Escambia County’s 1st public boat access to Perdido Bay

40-acre facility on Heron Bay will include 62 trailor spaces, campsites, paddle trail

Construction has started on the Perdido Boat Ramp, Escambia County’s first large public access to Perdido Bay. The new 40-acre facility located on Heron Bayou will include a two-lane boat ramp, 62 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers, 22 parking spaces for vehicles without trailers, and a stormwater treatment facility. The county anticipates completion of the Perdido Bay Boat Ramp by late 2023 or early 2024.

In addition, a new channel measuring at 2,260 feet long by 40 feet wide and a depth of 5 feet will be dredged from the launching facility to Perdido Bay. Additional passive recreational opportunities include a landing area along the Perdido paddling trail with two primitive campsites and 11 acres of wetlands placed into conservation.

In 2013, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners funded the acquisition of the Perdido Boat Ramp property for $1.24 million through Local Option Sales Tax III. Project design was paid through a grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Vessel Registration Fees. The $4.2 million needed for construction is funded through U.S. Treasury RESTORE Direct Component funds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Natural Resource Damage Assessment Coastal Protection Fund. Hewes and Company, LLC is constructing the new facility.