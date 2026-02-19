Work begins on North & South Intracoastal Waterway plazas

The City of Gulf Shores has completed design work and started constructing the plazas that will anchor the Waterway Village Pedestrian Bridge at the corners of E 25th Ave. and E 2nd St., and E 24th Ave. and Canal Rd., respectively. The plazas will include shade trees & seating areas, restrooms & sidewalks and viewing & event spaces. Paving on E. 2nd Street and 24th Ave. is complete and crews are currently working on completing sidewalks on those streets.

The project will create vibrant, accessible public spaces at the north and south landings of the new pedestrian bridge, which is scheduled for completion in November.

The plazas are being paid for with a $3.6 million from the GOMESA program. By law, those federal funds must be used for projects that improve environmental education, water quality, boating access, and recreational opportunities.

The bridge connecting the plazas will allow pedestrian and bicycle access to both sides of Waterway Village.