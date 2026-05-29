World Ocean Day Celebration June 8 at Perdido Key Community Center

World Ocean Day 2026 will be celebrated from Noon to 3 PM on Monday, June 8 at the Perdido Key Community Center on 15500 Perdido Key Dr.

Sponsored by the Perdido Key Association and Perdido Key Chamber Foundation, the event will have many displays and activities demonstrating the value and threats to the wonderful oceans we all share.

Attendees include Dauphin Island Sea Lab, UWF Conservation of Marine Mammals/Florida Panhandle Marine Institute, Escambia County’s Natural and Marine Resources divisions, Healthy Gulf, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Florida State Parks, Friends of Pensacola State Parks, Escambia County Lifeguards, Perdido Key Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs.

The event will have a number of giveaways including snowballs from Bam! Snoballs, beach safety toys from Youths Left Behind, Take & Make from Southwest Branch West Florida Public Libraries and a Bag Raffle prize from Perdido Bike Rental. “Marlin the Cowboy” movie will also be on display.

For World Oceans Day, the United Nations encourages us to Reimagine and “close the distance between us. To move from passive inheritors of the ocean’s generosity to active guardians of its future.” “The World Ocean Day 2026 Action Theme – Strong Marine Protected Areas for Our Blue Planet – will guide global action over the coming years” and “is essential to turning global commitments into real conservation outcomes.”

To learn more about World Oceans Day 2026, go to Celebrate World Ocean Day and Homepage – United Nations World Oceans Day