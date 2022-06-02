World Ocean Day June 8 at Perdido Key Visitor’s Center

Tuesday, June 8, 2022, will be a day of environmentally focused games, activities, and art projects at the Perdido Key Visitor’s Center, as multiple agencies will be presenting information on protecting our beaches and marine habitat in conjunction with World Ocean Day. The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm and is free to attend. The VIC is located at 15500 Perdido Key Dr.

• Florida Fish and Wildlife staff will share information on the impact of invasive lionfish on the marine ecosystem.

• Representatives from Niuhi Dive Charters and Ocean Strike Team will educate on lionfish removal efforts through spearfishing while scuba diving.

• The Perdido Chamber will offer art activities and demonstrations around their 403-gallon pirate ship fish tank, home to several native species of fish as well as a lionfish named Bartholomew, the focus of the Chamber’s lionfish educational display.

• Escambia County Natural Resources Department will be unveiling the new native planting garden project as the next phase in the development of Preservation Park.

The Perdido and Pensacola Bays and Estuaries, Friends of Pensacola State Parks, The Perdido Key Association, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Wildlife Sanctuary of NW Florida, ECUA, the National Wildlife Federation, and Friends of the Southwest Library, will share more information on protecting the environment geared to all ages. For more info, go to VisitPerdido.com.