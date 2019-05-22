World Oceans Day event June 7 on Perdido Key

Discovery Depot, kites, sand sculptures, children’s art part of the family fun

A World Oceans Day event will be held on Perdido Key from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the West Use Area of Perdido Key State Park. It will be an entertaining and educational day at the beach for all ages, and admission is free!

Attractions include the Discovery Depot interactive touch tank and other exhibits from the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station, such as on reefs, lionfish awareness, and marine debris – qualified educators will help interest children in learning more about science and the environment.

Florida State Park/Americorps personnel will address sea turtle nesting, beach mice and exotic plants while Audubon representatives will provide information on shore birds.

A likely visit will be made by Monty – a rescued screech owl under the care of the Northwest Florida Wildlife Sanctuary. The Emerald Coast Kite Flyers Club and sand sculpture artist David Robertson will also participate, and Robertson will instruct young people on sand sculpture and help with a sand sculpture contest.

New this year will be ocean-related art on display from students at Helen Caro Elementary School. This event is sponsored by the Perdido Key Assn., The Friends of Pensacola State Parks, Florida State Parks, Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, Perdido Key Rotary Club and Visit Pensacola. World Oceans Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1992 to draw attention to the benefits and wonders of the oceans, but also to the threats to ocean health from plastic waste, industry and agriculture pollution, overfishing and other human activities.

Pictured: Past fun at Perdido Key’s World Oceans Day event.