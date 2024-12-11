World War II exhibit now part of Foley Railroad Museum

Foley’s role in World War II is the focus of an exhibit now open at the Foley Railroad Museum. The permanent exhibit focuses on Barin Field, which was a training base for Navy aviators in both World War II and the Korean War. Barin Field opened Dec. 5, 1942, almost exactly one year after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor propelled the United States into World War II. The museum is located at 125 E. Laurel Ave. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Foley had a population of less than 900 in the 1940 census. In Barin Field’s first 24 months of operations, 5,795 students were entered in the field log. By 1945, 1,886 enlisted personnel and 165 officers were assigned to the field. Barin Field was closed in 1947, but was reactivated as a base during the Korean Conflict and remains in use as a Navy practice site.

The display includes photographs of Navy training at Barin Field, descriptions of the base and uniforms, equipment and other artifacts from Barin Field and the Navy during the period when it was an active base. Many of the items were provided by the descendants of Barin Field personnel who still live in the area.

The National Park Service named Foley as the American World War II Heritage City for Alabama. Only one community in each state or territory can receive this designation.

The World War II Heritage City program recognizes communities that made contributions to the war effort and that continue to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans and those on the home front during World War II. The program recognizes the historic importance of the United States’ domestic involvement in World War II and ensures the continued preservation of a defining period in American history.

Barin Field was an auxiliary training center for the Navy’s Pensacola Air Station and it had a major impact on Foley.

Foley plans additional museum exhibits commemorating Barin Field, Foley’s involvement in World War II and the community’s history. The city continues to seek photographs, artifacts, letters and other items to include in upcoming displays.

Photographs can be scanned and returned to donors. Anyone wanting more information or who might wish to loan or provide material for the exhibit can contact Guy Busby, Foley marketing communications manager, at gbusby@cityoffoley.org, or 251-504-3759.