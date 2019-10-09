World War Memories opens Oct. 16 at Heritage Museum

The Baldwin County Heritage Museum 7th Annual Exhibit, “WWI & WWII-Memories of Baldwin County” will open on October 16 and close December 14. Admission is fre, and the museum is located at 25521 Hwy 98 E; in Elberta.

The Exhibit endorsed by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and supported by a Grant from the Alabama Bicentennial Commission Foundation, pays tribute to Baldwin County’s men, women, places and activities during the war years. Using artifacts and information gathered from individuals, newspapers and other media, the exhibit provides a historical connection of the wars’ impact on Baldwin County by focusing on the military personnel who served in both wars, the top secret project “Operation Ivory Soap”, the German mission “Operation Drumbeat” in the Gulf of Mexico and the Outer Landing Fields for the Navy.

More info: 251-986-8375; bchm@gulftel.com or facebook.