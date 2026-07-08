WorldAtlas: Foley is among “10 best places to live in AL”

The City of Foley has been recognized as one of the top places to live in Alabama, earning a spot on a newly released statewide list highlighting outstanding communities.

WorldAtlas recently included Foley in its “10 Best Places to Live in Alabama in 2026,” citing the city’s convenient location, quality of life and wide range of attractions.

According to the report, Foley’s location just inland from Alabama’s Gulf beaches provides residents with the benefits of coastal living while maintaining year-round practicality. The listing noted that the city’s mix of established neighborhoods, newer subdivisions and major retail areas makes it well-suited for everyday living. The report also highlighted Foley’s relative housing affordability compared to other nearby beach markets.