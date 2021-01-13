World’s richest man visits Pensacola to re-name ship

Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and Blue Origin, posted on his Instagram account that he was at the Port of Pensacola in late December to rename a Blue Origin ship after his mother, Jacklyn. The 600-foot landing ship has been docked at the Port of Pensacola for more than two years.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, posted that he and his siblings surprised his mom in Pensacola. “We revealed the name of the @BlueOrigin landing ship. We named it after her — the Jacklyn,’’ Bezos posted. “It couldn’t be more appropriately named — Mom has always given us the best place and best heart to come home to.”

The ship has been re-named twice since making its original transatlantic voyage from Portugal to Pensacola. New Glenn, a Blue Origin rocket, will come home to the Jacklyn as its first stage after every flight.

Named after pioneering astronaut John Glenn, New Glenn is a single configuration heavy-lift launch vehicle capable of carrying people and payloads routinely to Earth orbit and beyond. Featuring a reusable first stage, it is built for 25 missions. The U.S. Air Force announced in 2018 that it would spend up to $500 million for future national security launches on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

According to marketrealist.com, Bezos’s net worth has soared this year alongside Amazon’s stock price to $182 billion. He is $62 billion wealthier than Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $120 billion. Bezos is $85 billion richer than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and more than $100 billion wealthier than Warren Buffett. Also, Bezos is more than $116 billion richer than his bitter rival and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth is $65.4 billion. Bezos became the world’s richest man in 2017. The largest single-day increase in Bezos’s net worth is $13 billion, which he achieved on July 20, 2020. He made $542 million per hour, $9.0 million per minute, and $150,463 per second that day.