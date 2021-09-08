Wreaths Across America Mobile Exhibit in P-Cola Oct. 2; Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon raise awareness for Dec. 18 event

Wreaths Across America, in conjunction with Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon and the Marine Corps League, will sponsor a free Mobile Education Exhibit at Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park on October 2. The exhibit is in support of the local Kiwanians “Blanket Barrancas” campaign to raise awareness of its even and solicit corporate and individual sponsorship through Barrancaswreaths.com. Last year, Big Lagoon Kivanis Club spearheaded the campaign to place 19,500 wreaths at Barrancas National Cemetary onboard NAS Pensacola. Its goal is to Remember Honor, and Teach for all 40,000 plus veterans at Barrancas National Cemetery. This year’s event is Dec. 18.

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories and interactive connections.

The 48’ exhibit is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission through video. To the front of the exhibit there are three interactive computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters, and general wreath sponsorship questions. Also, in the front is an education wall of information on the different areas of WAA and where the mission will be going in years to come.

The purpose of the Mobile Education Exhibit is to not only Teach the next generation about service and sacrifice, but to share stories of patriotism and love of country to communities around the United States.