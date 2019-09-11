WSRE presents Marty Stuart Oct. 15 at Pensacola Saenger

`WSRE will present country music torchbearer Marty Stuart, as he celebrates the 20th anniversary of his iconic album The Pilgrim, at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are availabale at pensacolasaenger.com or the Saenger Theatre box office.

Stuart is a five-time Grammy winner, a recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance, and the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum artist-in-residence.

He began his musical career at 12 when he joined the Sullivan Family Gospel Singers and first played the Grand Ole Opry at 13. He has played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield and points in between; and has safeguarded country’s most valuable traditions and physical artifacts. His band, the Fabulous Superlatives, is made up of guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson and bassist Chris Scruggs.

“The Superlatives are missionaries, they’re fighting partners. They’re my Buckaroos, my Tennessee Three, my Strangers. They’re my legacy band,’’ he said.

and have been since Day One,” says Stuart. “Lester Flatt saw something in me and gave me his wisdom, wit and music. Johnny Cash was my best friend. But all of that doesn’t come for free. The job is to pass it along. That’s the way it’s supposed to be in country music.”