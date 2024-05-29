WWII Vet Henry Burgess Turns 103 At Foley Post 99 Party

With help from Alabama Hospice Care and the staff at William F. Green Va Home, American Legin Post 99 membership threw a surprise birthday party for one of its own on the occasion of his 103rd birthday (pictured). Already a Post 99 honorary commander, Henry Burgess, a resident at William F. Green, was welcomed with a personal salute from members of the Post 99 Honor Guard and presented with a Quilt of Valor for his service as an Airforce mechanic in WWII from 1941-45. Aside from the birthday celebration, Henry enjoyed a wonderful lunch and a few rounds of bingo. “I couldn’t sit back and let everybody else go and I not go,” Burgess told WKRG’s Debbie Williams at the party. “I appreciate everyone and every person who had anything to do with this.”