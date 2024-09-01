Here are two more from Gulf Shores’ own David Frank:

• I wonder if jellyfish are sad because there are no peanut butter fish?!

• How can you tell when it’s raining while working outside in the summer in Alabama

You can’t. You are always wet!

••••••••••

You know it’s just too hot when…

– Fireflies are asking you to put them out.

– Chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs.

– Your sweatpants are sweating and you’re not even wearing them!

– The thermometer resigned.

– The National Weather Service says its too hot to declare a heat advisory.

••••••••••

Him: “Those are fighting words where I come from!”

Me: “Well, then why don’t you fight?”

Him: “Cause I ain’t where I come from!”

••••••••••

I taught my kids about democracy tonight by having them vote on which movie to watch and pizza to order.

I then picked the movie and pizza because I’m the one with the money.

••••••••••

The new chairman, giving his acceptance speech at the annual meeting of a local society club indicated his concern.

“In most associations half the members do most of the work while the other half does nothing,’’ he said. “Beginning today this will change. From this day forward this will be reversed!”

••••••••••

A truck loaded with thousands of copies of Roget’s Thesaurus crashed yesterday losing its entire load. Witnesses were stunned, startled, aghast, taken aback, stupefied, confused, shocked, rattled, paralyzed, dazed, bewildered, mixed up, surprised, awed, dumbfounded, nonplussed, flabbergasted, astounded, amazed, confounded, astonished, overwhelmed, horrified, numbed, speechless, and perplexed.

••••••••••

Jim: “Grandpa, In school they asked us to describe our dream job, I wrote lawyer. But I lied. I would like to be a criminal when I grow up.

Grandpa: “It is a good choice. Now are you considering the private sector or the public sector?’’

••••••••••

Visiting a genealogist, a man asked how much it would cost to have his family tree traced.

“It could cost thousands of dollars,” said the woman.

“I see. Well, isn’t there an easier way? A less expensive way?”

“Sure,” she replied. “Run for public office.”

••••••••••

A man wakes up in a hospital room with no memory of how he got there.

The phone beside his bed rings and when he answers it a voice at the other end says, “It’s your doctor here. You were in a car accident last night and when we tested your blood we found you have Avian Flu, Ebola, HIV and Swine Flu. We’re putting you on a pizza diet.”

“Oh my goodness. Will that help?”

“No but it’s the only thing we can slide under the door.”

••••••••••

A man was going bald and told his friends he was going to get a rabbit tattooed on his head as it was a lot cheaper than a toupée.

His friends asked how getting a rabbit tattooed on his head would help?

The man replied, “Well, at least from a distance it will look like hare.”

••••••••••

There were three men on a hill with their watches. The first man threw his watch down the hill and it broke. The second man threw his watch down the hill and it broke.

The third man threw his watch down the hill, walked all the way to the bottom, and caught it.

The other two men were puzzled and asked the third man how he did it.

The third man said, “Easy. My watch is 5 minutes slow.”

••••••••••

A man shouts frantically into the phone, “My wife is pregnant and her contractions are only two minutes apart!”

“Is this her first child?” asks the doctor.

“No!” he shouts, “this is her husband!”

••••••••••

The symphony musicians had little confidence in the person brought in to be their new conductor. Their fears were realized at the very first rehearsal.

The cymbalist, realizing that the conductor did not know what he was doing, clashed his instruments together during a delicate, soft passage.

The music stopped.

The conductor, highly agitated, looked around the orchestra, demanding, “All right! Who did that? Who did that?”

••••••••••

Jake: “I hate to see a girl standing in a bus when I am comfortable seated.”

Lily: “So what do you do?”

Jake: “I close my eyes.”