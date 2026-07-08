Young Professionals Eco-Clean Marine beach clean-up July 18 in Gulf Shores

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals are hosting a Eco Clean Marine beach cleanup on July 18 from 7:45-9:30 a.m. at Gulf Shores Public Beach (meet on the Town Green). A Gulf Shores-based non-profit, Eco Clean Marine advocates for ocean conservation and cleanliness by removing litter from public beaches to protect local wildlife and waterways. Cleanup supplies will be provided, and participants will enjoy a complimentary breakfast at The Hangout following the event with optional beach volleyball afterward. Eco-Clean Marine will also sponsor an Aug. 29 trash pickup in Gulf Shores at Papa Rocco’s. More info: mycleaneco.com.