Young Professionals host May 2 cornhole tourney

By on April 21, 2021

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals will host a Barks, Bags, & Brews Cornhole Tournament on May 2 from 2-5 p.m. in conjunction with a fundraiser & pet adoption event with the Safe Harbor Animal Coalition on the Intracoastal Waterway boardwalk at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Contact penny@ mygulfcoastchamber.com for sponsorship or entry info. A portion of all proceeds from the 24 team tournament will support Safe Harbor. Various prizes are at stake.

