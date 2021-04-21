Young Professionals host May 2 cornhole tourney

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals will host a Barks, Bags, & Brews Cornhole Tournament on May 2 from 2-5 p.m. in conjunction with a fundraiser & pet adoption event with the Safe Harbor Animal Coalition on the Intracoastal Waterway boardwalk at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Contact penny@ mygulfcoastchamber.com for sponsorship or entry info. A portion of all proceeds from the 24 team tournament will support Safe Harbor. Various prizes are at stake.