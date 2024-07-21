Young Professionals Raise $1,500 For Alzheimer’s Assn.

Honor Member Brandon Furry: The Lower Alabama Young Professionals raised $1,500 for The Alzheimer’s Assn. during a recent social at the Bier Shack Tap Room. “We were able to honor the memory of our friend Brandon Furry with his favorite Genesee Beer as the bar special for the night,’’ said Coastal Alabama Business Chamber Communications Director Ryan Moberly. Furry, who passed earlier this year, was recognized as Young Professional of the 1st Quarter at the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s June First Friday Forum event. He was voted on for this award by fellow Young Professionals for the contributions he provided to the group. The award was posthumously accepted by his wife Taylor and members of the LAYP Task Force. As noted by Coastal Chamber CEO Greg Alexander, during the ceremony, “Brandon was well known for his volunteerism and service to the community. As an organ donor, his final gift of service was to ensure those who received his donation can live their lives to the fullest, just as he had done.”