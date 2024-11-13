Young Professionals Santa Pub Crawl Dec. 7

The 5th Annual Santa Pub Crawl will be Dec. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at six bistros located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Check in at Dick’s Last Resort. The Lower Alabama Young Professionals event will benefit Toys for Tots with attendees asked to bring $10 or toy donation to take part. Bars and restaurants at The Wharf will offer special menu items and deals. Attendees will have the chance to win great prizes through a costume contest or by getting their pub crawl cards stamped. This 21-and-over event is one of the most fun December traditions on Pleasure island.