“Your Military Ancestors” is Nov. 8 Geneological topic

Dr. James Corum will be the guest speaker at the Baldwin County Genealogical Society’s Nov. 8 meeting at Foley Public Library at 10 a.m. Corum’s topic will be “Your Military Ancestors.”

Seating is limited to 42, Reservations will close when seating capacity is met. RSVP to BaldwinGenealogy@gmail.com. Corum is internationally recognized for his extensive contributions to the fields of military history, airpower studies, and security research. He has published 15 books and over 70 journal articles.