Zach Top at Wharf for June 12 & 13 concerts

Country music hotshot Zach Top and opener Cole Godwin will be at The Wharf Amphitheater for June 12-13 shows at the Orange Beach venue.

The least expensive tickets on ticketmaster.com for the shows as of June 7 was $49. The Wharf box office is open Mon-Fri. and on concert days. Info: 251-224-1020.

Born in Sunnyside, Washington, on September 26, 1997, he built a massive following by reviving the classic 1990s honky-tonk sound. Rising from a family bluegrass band to winning the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Country Album, he has quickly become one of country music’s brightest stars.

Zach Top’s built a massive following by reviving the classic 1990s honky-tonk sound in the tradition of George Strait, Keith Whitley and Marty Robbins. He won a Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album.

Wharf Amphitheater Concerts

• June 12: 7 p.m.; Zach Top, Cole Goodwin

• June 13: 7 p.m.; Zach Top, Cole Goodwin

• July 3: Gavin Adcock: 7 p.m..

• July 12; 6:45 p.m.; Train, Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson

• July 17; 7:30 p.m.; Parker McCollum with Vincent Mason & Jackson Wendell

• July 19: 8 p.m.; Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band

• July 23: 7 p.m.; Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Creekers.

• July 24; 7 p.m.; Creed

• July 25; 7 p.m.; Luke Bryan

• Aug 4; 6:45 p.m.; Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics

• Aug 21; 8 p.m.; Goo Goo Dolls

• Aug 26; 7:30 p.m.; Jack Johnson with Lake Street Dive

• Aug. 29: 7 p.m.; Jason Aldean

• Sept. 12: 7 p.m.; Ty Myers w. guests Brent Cobb & Benny G