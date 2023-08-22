Zeke’s Landing Marina Charter Billfish Tourney Sept. 5-6

Zeke’s Landing Marina in Orange Beach, home to the Gulf’s largest charter fleet, the First Annual Charter Boat Billfish Tournament Sept. 5-6. The weigh-in will take place at Zeke’s Landing Marina on Sept. 6 and all are welcome to attend the weigh-in event. To qualify for entry, all boats must hold a federal or state permit and an HMS permit. Cost is $1,000 per boat. There will be prizes for 1st and 2nd place fish in each category. This billfish tournament provides an opportunity for anyone to fish the event by chartering a boat and paying the entry fee. For additional information, questions, or to book a charter for this event contact Zeke’s Landing Marina at (251) 981-4044 or visit zekeslanding.com. For more info, follow Zeke’s Landing Marina on Facebook.