Zoo Brew: Sips for Simbas Sept. 27 at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: Sips for Simbas on Friday, Sept. 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests (21+ Only) will enjoy a fun-filled evening of beer tastings, delicious food, live entertainment with Red & The Revelers, while meeting and greeting the Zoo’s animal ambassadors. VIP, general admission, and designated driver tickets are available. Tickets: givesmart.com.

Zoo Brew will raise needed funds for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s conservation efforts. Sponsor info: development@algulfcoastzoo.org.

Boo At The Zoo Is Oct. 19

The local zoo will also host its annual Boo At The Zoo on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. til noon. Expect a day full of scare-free fun and trick-or-treating activities, and meet and greets with your favorite animal ambassadors. The fun is included with regular zoo admission. Purchase tickets online or at the door on the day of the event (13 & over – $22.95, Senior/Military – $19.95, Children (3-12) – $14.95.

Pictured: Shani, the zoo’s fabulous cheetah, strikes a pose.