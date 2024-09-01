Zoo Brew: Sips for Simbas Sept. 27 at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: Sips for Simbas on Friday, Sept. 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests (21+ Only) will enjoy a fun-filled evening of beer tastings, delicious food, live entertainment with Red & The Revelers, while meeting and greeting the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

VIP, general admission, and designated driver tickets are available. Tickets: givesmart.com.

Zoo Brew will raise needed funds for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s conservation efforts. Sponsor info: development@algulfcoastzoo.org.