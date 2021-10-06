Zoo Brew: Toast for Tamarins Oct. 15 at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: Toast for Tamarins on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Guests (21+ Only) will enjoy a fun-filled evening of beer tastings, delicious food, live entertainment, meet and greets with the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

VIP tickets featuring exclusive opportunities during the event, General Admission, and Designated Driver tickets are available. Tickets: givesmart.com.

Zoo Brew will raise needed funds for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and support conservation efforts for the critically endangered cotton-top tamarin.

Sponsorships and Food Vendor opportunities are available click here or contact Paula White, Director of Development at development@algulfcoastzoo.org.