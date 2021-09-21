Zoo Brew – Toast for Tamarins Oct.15 at Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host its first annual Zoo Brew – Toast for Tamarins for adult guestson Friday, Oct. 15 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun-filled evening of beer tastings, delicious food, live entertainment from Red& The Revelers, meet and greets with the Zoo’s animal ambassadors,and more. Tickets are on sale through thezoo website links at alabamagulfcoastzoo.com. Options include VIP, general admission, and designated driver. Zoo members receive a discount.

Zoo Brew will raise needed funds for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and support conservation efforts for the critically endangered cotton-top tamarin. Contact Paula White at development@algulfcoastzoo or call 251-256-7008 for sponsor info.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. til 4 p.m. at 20499 Oak Rd. East in Gulf Shores, just six miles from the Gulf of Mexico. It is home to over 199 species, 31 sub-species, and eight endangered species.

The zoo is about 6 miles from the beach.

Available 9 am-3:30 pm (weather permitting)

Lemur encounters (masks required)

Available 10 am – 3:30 pm (weather permitting)

Giraffe feedings offered twice daily

10 am -11 am and 2 pm -3 pm. (weather permitting)