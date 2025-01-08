Zoo collecting Christmas lights

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will participate in the Lights for Lions conservation project. Bring broken, non-working, or used strings of lights to the recycling box located outside the zoo’s gift shop entrance until Feb. 10 for recycling.

Every string donated helps raise funds for the Ruaha Carnivore Project, which works to achieve human-carnivore coexistence through effective conservation strategies. The zoo’s recycling effort saved 500 lbs. of lights from going into landfills in 2024. Most holiday lights are not bio-degradable and are dangerous to animals if they get tangled in the strands. Open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Road E in Gulf Shores.