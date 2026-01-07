Zoo offering senior & weekend discounts

All regular Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo admissions will be discounted by 26 percent for every Saturday and Sunday in January.

Included with general admission is a daily offering of keeper chats and educational walkabouts. Schedules for each day can be found online at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.

Also, every Wednesday from Jan. 7 to Feb. 25, senior adults (age 62 and over) receive regular zoo admission at a discounted price of $10.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is open daily from 9 am to 4 pm. Additional adventures may be added to your general admission, including Giraffe Feeding ($5), Sulcata Tortoise Feeding ($5), South American Sloth Adventure ($24.95), and Destination Madagascar Lemur Adventure ($24.95). All animal adventures are weather permitting.

The zoo is a local non-profit organization that cares for over 280 animals. The Zoo offers educational programs to people of all ages in our local Gulf Coast community, connecting them to wildlife and inspiring the importance of conservation that protects our local environment and the world around us.

For more information, visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or follow the Zoo on social media.