Zoo’s Art on the Wild Side spring fundraiser March 28

Tickets are now on sale for the March 28 Art on the Wild Side: Wine & Whiskey Stroll, the annual spring fundraiser at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores. Tickets are $125 per person, and $100 per person for members. Sponsorship are also available. Visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.org for more info.

Stroll through the zoo while sampling fine wines, craft whiskeys, and gourmet bites surrounded animal ambassadors.

Art on the Wild Side begins with an online auction on March 21, which includes one-of-a-kind, unique pieces of art created by the zoo animals. Whether painted with paws, claws, fur, footprints, or nose boops, each piece is a true masterpiece. The auction also includes vacation packages, golf outings, and lots of other items.

Support from this event is critical to helping provide care and enrichment to the animals that call the zoo home. The zoo’s staff is dedicated to keeping each animal from the smallest hedgehog to the largest lion healthy, active and mentally engaged.

Pictured: AGCZ staff hosted a 21st birthday party for its beautiful ring‑tailed lemur mama Pepper. The celebration included a8custom birthday cake made from primate biscuit dust, mashed bananas, and a few marshmallows on top for extra flair. Pepper (right) is soaking up her big day while her son Carrot (left) decided that sharing is caring and helped himself to her birthday cake before Pepper could finish it.