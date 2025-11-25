Zoo’s Wild Lights & Holiday Jeeps Dec. 6

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and Baldwin County’s Jeep owners will host Wild Lights – Holiday Jeeps & More on Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Holiday-decorated Jeeps will line the pathways inside the zoo, creating a winter wonderland of lights. New this year are decorated golf carts and local artisan vendors.

This family-friendly event also includes photos with Santa, children’s arts & crafts, animal ambassador meet-and-greets, music, an hot chocolate. Tickets to attend are $10 per person (2 and under free). Zoo Members are free.