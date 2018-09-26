Bereaved Parents Baldwin Chapter re-forms

The Bereaved Parents of the USA is a national self-help group for parents, and grandparents who have had a child, or grandchild die at any age of any cause is pleased to announce that its chapter is re-opening as Baldwin County Bereaved Parents of the USA. Meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores located at 309 E 21st Ave.

There are no dues or fees to belong. Meetings are open to all bereaved parents and grandparents.

For more informationregarding the group, please contact Amy Lenhard at 251-223-7270.