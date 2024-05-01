2X Monster Trucks Live Tour returns to Robertsdale on May 4

The 2X Monster Trucks Live Tour will return to the Baldwin County Fairgrounds Arena in Robertsdal for shows at noon and 6 p.m. on May 4. Gates open two hours before each show and tickets start at $15. The shows will open with a pit party on the arena floor where fans can meet the drivers, get autographs and take pictures with the monster trucks.

Fans will then get to see high flying performances by internationally known monster trucks: Shark Bite, Hot Tamale, Scarlett Bandit, and the two-time world champion winning Bounty Hunter. Competitive events will include twowheel skills, multiple rounds of racing and the fan-favorite, freestyle competition.

Drivers will push their 10,000lb

1,700-horsepower trucks, riding on 66-inch tires, to their limits and sometimes beyond. The monster spectacle will include four-time world champion Dennis Anderson driving the King Sling Extreme Monster Truck Experience, a specially built truck is a three-seat version of the same trucks that will compete during the show. For a slightly tamer, more family-friendly ride, two specially constructed monster trucks, Knucklehead and Redneck Roadtrip, will be on site for fans to ride. More info: (803) 414-7939 or 2xtremeracingseries.com.