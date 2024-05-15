Fireworks & bubble truck at May 27 street party at The Wharf

The Wharf in Orange Beach will host a Red, White & Wharf party on Monday, May 27 beginning at 6 p.m. and with a fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. Catch live music on Main Street while the kids enjoy activities and treats. Parking and admission are free. Some activities cost from $5-10. The event includes magicians, stilt walkers and balloon artists, camel rides and tunes from DJ Matt and an official Bubble Truck.