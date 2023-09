Buffett Plays Gig At Sister’s Gulf Shores Restaurant

When the threat of Hurricane Alex forced the planned BP Oil funded free Jimmy Buffett concert at Gulf Shores Public Beach to be rescheduled, Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band instead played a full two plus hour set at his sister Lucy’s Gulf Shores restaurant, Lulu’s at Homeport Marina. Buffett was ferried to the show via the Intracoastal Waterway by a boat that moored near the outdoor stage.