Jimmy Buffett’s impact on Gulf Coast culture is part of his legacy

Mobile’s famous son spent quality time seeking out fun on Pleasure Island

By Fran Thompson

I’ve been connected to Jimmy Buffett ever since I played rugby for the Erie All-Blacks in the 1970’s. Almost immediately after hearing Cheeseburger in Paradise, we included the song in our post match party repertoire.

We tweaked one of the verses to “Two for a dollar. That’s 50 cents twice,’’ and we loudly and proudly let everyone within earshot know how we liked ours from Pittsburgh to Youngstown.

The idea that 45 years later I am putting the guy who wrote that song on the cover of a newspaper I own in the beautiful beach community where I live is still hard to fathom. So, yeah. This one hurts.

My rugby connection with Buffett continued when I hooked up with the Pensacola boys in 1983. A core group would always wear white dinner jackets over their rugby kits at the post match party in honor of Buffett’s A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean album.

I’ve seen Jimmy Buffett twice at a famous theater in Paris, La Cigale, that he played every year and once literally on an aircraft carrier flight deck inside the Naval Air Museum in Pensacola.

I’ve seen him play a free show at the beach right across from my office after the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill. Will Kimbrough, one of my favorite musicians since his Will & The Bushmen days in Mobile, was playing guitar in the band.

I was at the pop-up show at LuLu’s, his sister’s restaurant in Gulf Shores, earlier that summer.

I’ve seen him play maybe four times at Jazz Fest, including the year the fest commissioned its official poster in his honor. I’ve seen him a few times at the Wharf Amphitheater, a couple miles east of my home in the Hood.

Jimmy wrote a letter to the editor to my newspaper in response to a solid story one of my Parrot Head rugby teammates, Bob Patroni, wrote about him as a preview to his July of 1990 concert at Ladd Memorial Stadium. Bob asked at the end of his essay if Jimmy ever paid back the mini-mart (From The Peanut Butter Conspiracy). Buffett answered that he did not. I guess the fact that I am still in business is now the highlight of my career, but that letter from 34 years ago is a close second.

Buffet passed away peacefully surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs on Sept. 1 after fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. Buffett was 76, and his last gig was this past July in Rhode Island.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett wrote on his website after cancelling stops on his 2023 tour.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” Buffett’s family posted.

Although he was born in Pascagoula, Buffett was raised by parents Mary and James in Mobile. He attended St. Ignatius Catholic School and graduated in 1964 from McGill. “I’ve got some fond memories and some not-so-fond memories there,” Buffett said about his time at McGill in an Al.com interview.

Buffett flunked out at Auburn, and then attended Pearl River Community College. He eventually graduated from Southern Miss with a history degree in 1969.

Like most males, he started playing guitar to meet girls, and he honed his craft playing frat parties and then at the Admiral Semmes Hotel in downtown Mobile. He also busked and played in bands on Bourbon Street before heading to Nashville to work for Billboard magazine and seek his fortune on Music Row.

Buffett made his first trip to Key West as a passenger in Jerry Jeff Walker’s 1947 Packard after a gig fell through in Miami in the early 1970s. He decided to stay and write about that city’s characters, wanderers, adventurers, smugglers, con artists and free-spirits.

Everything changed for Buffett in 1977, when he released Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, the album that included the most requested song ever on Pleasure Island – and maybe the world. His only top 10 single, Margaritaville was a 22 week mainstay on the Billboard chart and peaked at No. 8.

“There was a reason that was a hit. It was like a vacation to listen to that song,’’ said Buffett’s friend James Taylor in Rolling Stone. “But at the same time, it exposed itself and gave you a hint of the dirty underside — the hangover.’’

Margaritaville was accepted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural and historic significance and helped brand Key West as an international destination resort.

“There was no such place as Margaritaville,” Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. “It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach.”

That one song in many ways inspired the business empire that Buffett grew to include bestselling books, a Broadway play, Grammy nominations, Margaritaville casinos, retirement communities and hotels, a radio station, clothing and apparel lines, food, beer, tequila, salad dressings and even salsa. Just this month Forbes placed his net worth at $1 billion.

Buffett’s first book, Greetings From Margaritaville, was set on Perdido Key. The book, written in 1989, was the first of his three No. 1 best sellers and earned a place on The New York Times fiction and non-fiction best seller list.

“That book had everything to do with why I moved here,’’ said The Mullet Wrapper’s Ron (Funny Bones) Jones. “So, yes, he had an influence on my life. I rented a place on West Beach for $350 on Dec. 17, 1992, and the first thing I did was have a filet and a piece of key lime pie at Coconut Willy’s. I joined a gym, found a coffee house and took three months off to figure out what I was going to do.’’

Buffet left his fans with 27 studio albums, including a live album, and numerous high quality concert downloads.

His Coral Reefer Band was stacked with talent and his fans left his two-and-a-half hour, 30 song concerts as exhausted as he was, partly because of the legendary pre-concert parties that Parrot Heads – there are 200 local chapters across the United States – use as an excuse to turn every venue’s parking lot into a tropical island, a mini-Mardi Gras.

Buffett described the Parrot Heads in 2012 as “the social network before there was a social network.”

“Jimmy was wakesurfing one day. He was trying to catch a wave from a tanker, a big freighter,’’ said his friend James Taylor. “Jimmy somehow got the captain’s name from the Coast Guard. You can track marine traffic on your cell phone if you have the right app. He got in touch with the captain of the boat, and the guy changed his course and altered his speed to make the perfect wave for Jimmy to ride behind this freighter The captain was a Parrot Head. It’s the perfect Jimmy Buffett story.’’

Coral Reefer bassist Timothy B. Schmit, coined the phrase. “People had already started wearing Hawaiian shirts to our shows, but we looked out at this Cincinnati crowd and they were glaringly brilliant to the point where it got our attention immediately,” Buffett said. “Then Schmit says, ‘They look like Deadheads in tropical suits. They’re like Parrot Heads!’”

Buffett’s island-themed music remained durable for decades for people who were growing older but refused to grow up.

“When he’s doing a show, he thinks about his show more than anything. He has a family and a business and everything else, but Jimmy’s show, I think, is the most important thing in his life,” said Alabama native (Red Bay) and Coral Reefer guitarist Mac McAnally.

Buffett’s grandfather was a steamship captain and his father traveled to India and Africa with the Army Corps of Engineers. So, he came by his adventurous spirit and wunderlust naturally.

His website bio stated that the Gulf of Mexico was his doorway to a world full of characters like those he heard about from his grandfather.

“The siren call of exotic ports was in contrast to his days as a parochial school student and an altar boy, and it only took a guitar to take him off course from the life his parents had imagined for him,” it stated.

“Son of a Son of a Sailor,” released in 1978, was Buffett’s most obvious ode to his grandfather. “The sea’s in my veins. My tradition remains. I’m just glad I don’t live in a trailer,” he sang.

“You can’t grow up around water and not develop an almost cellular longing to be out in a boat on that water. So many of his songs resonate with his love of exploring the ocean. That notion was born in his youth on Mobile Bay, Dauphin Island, Gulf Shores and the Mississippi barrier islands,” said Buffett’s sister Lucy told AL.com in an interview.

Buffett songs include ballads like Come Monday and A Pirate Looks at Forty and rockers like Cheeseburger in Paradise.

“When you look at his entire catalog, you can’t help but appreciate his deep emotional side. Much to his own chagrin, I might add. He’s really quite modest and private; like most men, he won’t wallow in the emotional side of things for very long. He really is more of a ‘breathe in, breathe out, move on’ kind of guy,” Lucy Buffett told Al.com.

Buffett has been described as a “life’s a beach avatar” and “Hemingway with a guitar and a Whaler boat.’’ He helped make having a devil-may-care, gently rebellious nature an appropriate lifestyle. He preached that attitude was directly affected by latitude. And almost as an after thought, he made hundreds of millions of dollars while doing so.

That so many fans looked at Buffett like he was part of their family is not surprising. The connection is that strong.

Shea Jordan of Gulf Shores said she would play her dad’s copy of the 45 single Come Monday over and over again when she was a child.

“Those 45’s were everything to me because I was kept from him. Those records made me feel like I was with him and kept me connected. Music is so personal and Come Monday was absolutely one of my favorites. I still have those old 45’s and they are still in the same olive green twist handled cylinder holders.’’

“Jimmy didn’t have any illusions about who he was and what he was doing. He made fun of himself and he made fun of the institution of celebrity,’’ James Taylor said in Rolling Stone. “But you can’t think about the guy without smiling. You didn’t begrudge him any of his success because he deserved it all. He won it. He had a sense of ease, inclusiveness and generosity. The main thing he shared with us was his joy of being alive and being himself. It was a gift to be around him, and it was delightful to witness that life. He had an immense amount of positive energy.’’