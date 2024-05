NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship Schedule

Friday, May 3

8AM

17. Chattanooga

16. North Fla.

9:00AM

4. Florida St.

13. Washington10:00AM

10:00AM

5. Cal Poly

12. Arizona St

11:00AM

1. USC

16. North Fla./Chattanooga

12:00PM

8. Loyola Marymount University

9. University of Hawaii

1:00PM

15. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

2. UCLA

2:00PM

10. Long Beach St.

7. California

3:00PM

14. Georgia St.

3. Stanford

4:00PM

11. LSU

6. TCU

Saturday, May 4

• Quarterfinal matches ast 9AM, 10AM, 11AM & 12PM.

• Semifinal Matches at 1 PM

& 2:30PM

Sunday, May 5

Championship Match at 10 AM

Pictured: USC senior All-Americans Megan Kraft and Delaynie Maple