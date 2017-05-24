Diamond Jewelers was established in Decatur back in 1947

Diamond Jewelers was established in 1947 when Mr. Wyman began providing a jewelry experience for the residents of Decatur, Alabama in his downtown location. The store flourished and over the next several decades Jimmy Smith of Decatur became principal owner.

In 1998, Don and Sue Goodman purchased the store and relocated it to 108 East 20th Ave. in Gulf Shores where it remains today. In 2009, Jeff Goodman moved his family – Daphne and Grey – to Gulf Shores and took over the everyday operations of Diamond Jewelers. In 2011 the couple was blessed by the arrival of Asher, Jeff and Daphne’s youngest son. Jeff is now the managing partner and major stockholder of Diamond Jewelers. “We take pride in providing reliable service and quality merchandise at a competitive price,’’ Jeff said. “Our customer loyalty is a major factor of our success. Our love for and dedication to the community speaks for itself. Come help us celebrate the first 70 years of our journey as we prepare for the next seventy.’’

Pictured: Don Goodman & Jeff Goodman.