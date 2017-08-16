Follow it live on NASA Television and at eclipse2017.nasa.gov

NASA will air a 4-hour 30-minute live webcast and TV broadcast of the total solar eclipse from outside Saluki Stadium at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in Illinois beginning at 10:45 a.m. During course of the Megacast, NASA EDGE will track the eclipse from Oregon across the country to South Carolina. Leading experts in the field will answer questions through social media and Lunt Solar Systems will provide high resolution and stunning imagery in three different wavelengths of light. NASA Television coverage will include unique vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station. Coverage will be featured during the live four-hour broadcast Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA. It also will include live reports from Charleston, Salem, Oregon; Idaho Falls; Beatrice, Nebraska; Jefferson City, Missouri; Carbondale; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Toshiba Vision screen in New York’s Times Square will broadcast the program live in its entirety to give the public a big-screen view of the eclipse.

Pictured: A rare alignment of the Sun and Moon casting a shadow on Earth.

Source: NASA.com