Free champagne, Class Act at Franco’s for NYE party

James Proctor (pictured), a one-man-band pumping out everything from Rat Pack to Motown, will help Franco’s Italian Restaurant in Orange Beach welcome in the New Year on Dec. 31. Franco’s will offer its regular menu and special NYE menu until 10 p.m., bar service until 2 a.m., party favors and a free glass of champagne to all guests. Franco’s is located in the Wal-Mart Shopping Center: Info: 981-9800.