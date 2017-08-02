Jazz Pensacola on Aug. 21 part of Seville Quarter’s 50th anniversary celebration

Jazz Pensacola joins in the festivities of Seville Quarter/Rosie O’Grady’s 50th Anniversary celebration with its Jazz Gumbo, featuring Charles Cetti and The First City Dixieland Jazz Band.

The fun runs 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Seville Quarter began in 1967 as the dream of Bob Snow, a Minnesota native, who was a virtuoso trumpet player, Dixieland band leader, naturally gifted designer, builder and energetic entrepreneur. Snow fell in love with Pensacola while in Navy Flight training. Starting with $1,100, his horn and his heart, Snow started Rosie O’Grady’s in the old Pensacola Cigar & Tobacco Co. warehouse on Government Street. Opening night was Aug. 16,1967. Lili Marlene’s was added next, followed by the other distinctive rooms that now make up the Pensacola entertainment and dining complex, Seville Quarter.

Jazz Gumbo is $10 each for Jazz Pensacola members and guests, $12 for non-members, free for students with ID and military in uniform. Also, join Jazz Pensacola at this event, and admission is free.

Admission includes a cup of seafood gumbo, and you can order from the menu and cash bar. Hold onto your admission tickets for Door Prize drawings. Attendees can also purchase 50/50 tickets for a cash drawing. The winner gets half, and Jazz Pensacola gets half to benefit its music program.

Jazz Pensacola is a non-profit organization of business and professional people, musicians, teachers, students and listeners working together for the purpose of advancing jazz music and education in Pensacola and the surrounding area.

For membership and information, call (850) 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.